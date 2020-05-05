Prince Harry, Meghan Markle biography all set to release this year

A new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lives as royals and their decision to step back from their working royal family roles will be released this year.

The book titled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family is the story of ‘ a couple unafraid to break tradition’ and is likely to reveal unknown details.

It is co-written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and and Carolyn Durand.

Excited to announce that #FindingFreedom, a biography written by myself and @CarolynDurand, will be available worldwide in August. For the first time, go beyond the headlines and discover the true story of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.https://t.co/A7B06EMaDa pic.twitter.com/KjGD9DcXaV — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 4, 2020

The authors said they felt there was a need to present an accurate version of the couples lives after years of media attention. They reportedly interviewed the Sussex’s before they left for the US.

“The aim of this book is to portray the real Harry and Meghan, a couple who continue to inspire many around the world through their humanitarian and charitable work but are often inaccurately portrayed,” Scobie and Durand said about the book.

“Our mission has been motivated by a desire to tell an accurate version of their journey and finally present the truth of misreported stories that have become gospel simply because of the amount of times they have been repeated,” they added.

The book is set to hit the shelves in August this year.

