Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s plan to divide their time between North America and UK after royal exit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said further talks are needed over the royal couple’s move to Canada.

The Queen has agreed to a “period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” in a statement released on Monday after talks with senior royals at Sandringham.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced to step back as “senior royals” last week and wished to “carve out a progressive role within the institution.”

Speaking to Global News about their move to Canada, Trudeau said: “I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals be here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have.”

He said that “a lot of decisions” have to be made about “level of engagement they [the royal couple] choose to have”.

“We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well,” he added.

“We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell announcement about their future caused chaos in the Royal family as it is believed senior royals weren’t consulted before releasing a personal statement on Instagram.

However, Queen’s latest statement said the royal family are “entirely supportive” of the couple’s plan for a new life as a young family. But royal watchers have read it between the lines.

Comments

comments