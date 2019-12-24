Harry and Meghan release adorable Christmas card featuring Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released an adorable festive card in which baby Archie has taken the center stage.

The family’s Christmas shows the couple grinning as they pose in front of a Christmas tree while Archie crawls towards the camera and stares at its lens.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

It’s a black and white e-card shared on social media by the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust on Monday night. The bottom of the card says ‘this year we have chosen to send our holiday card electronically.’

The royal couple has reportedly sent electronic copies to friends and staff with the aim of being environmentally conscious while hard copies were sent to the family.

Currently, the Sussexes are enjoying a six-week break away from royal duties in Canada. They missed the Queen’s pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace and will not be present for the traditional royal family gathering at the monarch’s private Sandringham estate on Christmas Day.

