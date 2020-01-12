Meghan Markle signs Disney deal after exiting royal frontline

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed a voiceover deal with Disney after the couple, The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made shock announcement to step back as senior members of the royal family and spend more time in North America.

Meghan Markle will do a voiceover for an unspecified Disney project in return for a donation to a wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders, reported UK newspaper The Times.

In response to the announcement, the royal family in its official Twitter account said, “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the royal couple had appeared in the two European premiere of Disney’s The Lion King in July that held in support of the organisation African Parks which Prince Harry supports. Disney also presented the couple with a watercolor Winnie-the-Pooh animation to celebrate the birth of their son Archie.

However, there are no words from Disney so far.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Queen Elizabeth II will host a showdown meeting with Prince Harry on Monday in an attempt to solve the crisis triggered by his bombshell announcement that he and wife Meghan were stepping back from the royal frontline.

Other senior royals including Harry’s father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, with whom he has strained relations, will join the monarch at her private Sandringham estate in eastern England, according to British media.

Meghan will join the meeting via conference call from Canada as they attempt to work out the “next steps” towards a compromise and nip the growing crisis in the bud.

Issues up for debate include how much money the couple will still receive from Charles’s estate, their royal titles and what commercial deals they can strike, according to the Sunday Times.

The newspaper reported that William believes he and Harry are now “separate entities”, breaking the bonds forged following their mother’s tragic death.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” the Times reported he told a friend.

Harry, Meghan and son Archie spent Christmas in Canada, with the American former actress returning there this week.

The Queen on Thursday demanded that staff work with the couple to find urgently a “workable solution” that would take into account their demands for more freedom.

Several Canadian media reported Meghan had returned to Vancouver island off the country’s Pacific coast, where the family spent the year-end holidays and where baby Archie had remained with his nanny.

Senior royals were caught off guard by Wednesday’s announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to seek a “progressive new role” and divide their time between Britain and North America.

