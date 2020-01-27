Prince Harry, Meghan ‘living on stolen land’: Indigenous Canadian tribe

In a recent turn of events, an indigenous Canadian tribe has claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “living on stolen land.”

The royal couple escaped public eye along with their baby to find shelter in a luxurious £11 million Canadian mansion built on Vancouver Island – a British colony between 1849 and 1866. The recorded British settlement there was as early as 1843.

The Tseycum tribe claimed that the land was ‘stolen’ by British colonisers in the 19th century in exchange of “a few hundred dollars” because their ancestors “didn’t realise what they were doing”.

The tribes Chief Tanya Jimmy has urged the Sussexes to acknowledge the land’s history. She also claimed that her ancestors are buried beneath it.

“We get no money from the land now, nothing. But for us it’s just not right houses like that are built there,” said Tanya.

The owner of the royal couple’s £10.7 million waterfront mansion Mille Fleurs is still unknown however it has been suggested that the arrangement is rent-free.

Prince Harry and Meghan are spending their ‘transition period’ in Canada post-Megxit.

