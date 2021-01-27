Prince Harry denies reports of him, Meghan quitting social media

Contrary to earlier reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not ‘quitting’ social media, reported Elle.

Earlier this month, The Sunday Times reported that the couple has quit social media after growing disillusioned by the “hate” they have found on sites like Facebook and Twitter. A source close to the couple also reportedly said that they had “no plans” to use social media for their new Archewell Foundation and were “very unlikely” to restart utilising platforms personally.

Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit social media

However, Harry rubbished the reports in a new interview with Fast Company, saying that they were just as surprised by the ‘news’.

“It’s funny you should ask because ironically, we woke up one morning a couple of weeks ago to hear that a Rupert Murdoch newspaper said we were evidently quitting social media,” the Duke of Sussex said when asked about his plans on using social media in the future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

“That was ‘news’ to us, bearing in mind we have no social media to quit, nor have we for the past 10 months,” he added.

He went on to share that they do plan to revisit social media whenever it “feels right” for them. “Perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform—but right now we’ve thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

The Duke and Duchess previously used the @sussexroyal handle on Instagram that boasts more than 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app. Their last post was in March 2020, just before they relocated to California after stepping down from their royal duties.

Comments

comments