Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new charity website hijacked

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s official website for their charitable organization has been hijacked by trolls who redirected it to singer Kanye West’s Gold Digger song video.

This week the couple shared their plans to start a new non-profit organisation called Archewell.

When fans visited the official website archewellfoundation.com to find out more about the organisation, they were redirected to the American singer Kanye West’s famous song featuring Jamie Foxx.

This happened because the former royal couple failed to register their charity’s website as a domain name, according to international media outlets.

A fan had observed, “Uh oh. As of 7 April, if you enter in archewellfoundation.com in your browser, it actually links to Kanye West’s Gold Digger video on YouTube.”

“Whoever did this on Meghan and Harry’s website is a genius,” another had said.

As of now, the website’s link is down.

Price Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie to start their new life following royal exit in March.

