Prince Harry plans only two children out of concern for planet

“Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation,” the 34-year-old royal said.

According to a research by Lund University in Sweden, a parent who chooses to have one child less would reduce their CO 2 emissions by 58.6 tonnes a year during their lifetime; over 25 times more than from any other action.

The Duke of Sussex became a proud father of Prince Archie Harrison on May 6, who is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.