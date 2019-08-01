Prince Harry plans only two children out of concern for planet
Snippets from Duke of Sussex’s Vogue interview reveals that Prince Harry plans to have just one more child because of his concerns about the environment.
In a conversation with the famed British primatologist, Jane Goodall , he said “Two maximum”. The interview will be published in British Vogue’s September issue which is guest-edited by his wife Meghan Markle in a first.
“We are the one species on this planet that seems to think that this place belongs to us, and only us,” Prince Harry said reflecting on preserving the world for the next generation.
“Surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation,” the 34-year-old royal said.
According to a research by Lund University in Sweden, a parent who chooses to have one child less would reduce their CO2 emissions by 58.6 tonnes a year during their lifetime; over 25 times more than from any other action.
The Duke of Sussex became a proud father of Prince Archie Harrison on May 6, who is seventh in the line of succession to the British throne.