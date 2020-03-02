Saudi deputy defence minister meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Prince Khalid Bin Salman and General Qamar Javed Bajwa exchanged views on matters of mutual interests, defence and security cooperation between both countries.

The ISPR spokesperson said the current situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) also came into discussion. Moreover, they held consultations over military training programme and the situation of the regional security situation in the meeting.

The Saudi deputy defence minister praised professional capabilities of Pakistan armed forces and announced complete support to Islamabad for the establishment of peace in the region, said ISPR.

Earlier in November last year, Saudi Assistant Defence Minister Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Ayesh had met COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, ISPR said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), both leaders exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. Matters pertaining to defence, security cooperation between both countries and overall regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.

