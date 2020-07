DUBAI: Prince Khalid Bin Saud Bin Abdul Aziz has passed away abroad today, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Court announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Royal Court mourned the death of Saudi Prince Khalid Bin Saud Bin Abdul Aziz, reported Gulf News.

The statement read, “May Almighty Allah bestow his mercy and forgiveness upon him and place him in Paradise, we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.”

Comments

comments