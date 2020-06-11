Prince William once was not keen on becoming king

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William once detested the idea of becoming king and often told Princess Diana that he was not keen to take up the role.

Although the late Diana tried her best to give both her sons William and Harry normal childhood experiences, the firstborn son of Charles knew he was going to be king from an early age.

But he was detested the idea to take up the role. Jeremy Paxman once revealed that the Prince would often tell his mother that he had no desire to step into the momentous role.

His grandmother Queen Elizabeth II took him under her wing early on in an effort to begin preparing him for the role that will someday be his.

“Princess Diana said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it,’” journalist Jeremy Paxman revealed.

