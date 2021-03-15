Prince William’s children honor ‘Granny Diana’ on Mother’s Day

At a particularly difficult time for the British royal family, Prince William’s three children paid a loving tribute to his mother and their grandmother, Princess Diana this Mother’s Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George (seven), Princess Charlotte (five), and Prince Louis (two) marked Sunday’s Mother’s Day with colorful paintings and moving notes for their late grandmother.

They were shared by the Cambridge’s on the Kensington Royal Instagram page.

“‘This year Mother’s Day will be different once again,” read the caption. “Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.”

It also said, “But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging,” adding that each year, the little princes and princess “make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.”

The adorable cards are incredibly sweet with little George writing, “Dear Granny Diana, I love you very much and think of you always. Sending lots of love.”

Princess Charlotte’s particularly moving note reads, “I am thinking of you on Mother’s Day… Papa is missing you.”

The post already boasts close to a million likes on Instagram.

On the same occasion, royally estranged Prince Harry reportedly had flowers delivered to his mother Diana’s grave on the Spencer family estate.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry says that he arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire for #MothersDay in the UK today. pic.twitter.com/ckO9qDG52F — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 14, 2021

Journalist Omid Scobie corroborated the reports, tweeting, “A spokesperson for Prince Harry says that he arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire for #MothersDay in the UK today.”

