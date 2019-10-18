Web Analytics
Prince William joked he was flying the plane amid flight drama

Prince William, flight

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s flight from Lahore to Islamabad on Thursday was caught up in a severe turbulence but Prince William tried to lighten the mood with a joke.

The couple and press were onboard a Royal Air Force plane which remained mid-air for two hours despite the flight time only expected at 25 minutes.

The plane was forced to abort landing twice amid storms and landed back in Lahore where the royal couple spent the night at a hotel.

The cheerful royal made sure to check on the press and joked it was him who was flying the plane, reports Daily Express. He was also heard saying, thanks to the turbulence “we could all go out for a night out in Lahore together”.

Speaking about the flight drama, Kate Middleton said on Friday “I think it was quite an adventure really, it was pretty bumpy up there. But we were looked after so wonderfully by the RAF who did a great job liaising with everyone and got us home safely, so we are hugely grateful to them.” 

After a five-day visit to Pakistan, the royal couple has departed for UK.

