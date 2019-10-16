Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived in Chitral on Wednesday.

On arrival, they were received by area notables and high officials.

The pair also received Chitrali traditional wears as gifts from locals of the area.

It is worth mentioning that Prince William’s mother Lady Diana also visited Chitral in 1991.

The British Royal couple is currently in Pakistan on a five-day official visit. Yesterday, they called on President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later in the day, the Duke and Duchess attended a reception at the Pakistan National Monument in Islamabad hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew.

The couple reached Pakistan Monument in a traditionally decorated rickshaw that was specially designed for them with Pakistani famous truck art.

Streets in Islamabad and around the country have been humming with festivities and celebrations in the honour of the royal pair with more than 1,000 police officers deployed for their security over the span of their five-day visit.

The visit will be concluded on October 18.

It is the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006.

