Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have arrived back in Islamabad from Lahore amid tight security on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Royal couple visited the SOS Village, Lahore, and distributed gifts among children.

As per a Royal correspondent for a UK publication, The Sun, the Cambridges reached Islamabad and visited the Army Canine Unit, where dogs are trained for the military use. The unit works with the UK defence animal training centre in Melton Mowbray

The Royal couple will officially conclude their five-day visit to Pakistan today.

Read More: Duchess Kate Middleton plays cricket with Pakistani players

Yesterday, the Duke and Dutchess spent their time in Lahore and met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. They also visited Pakistan Cricket Academy, Badshahi Mosque and Shaukat Khanam Cancer Hospital.

Comments

comments