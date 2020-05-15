The Duke of Cambridge Prince William reconnected with the members of New Zealand’s Christchurch Muslim community on Friday over a video call.

During the Zoom call, Prince William spoke to Imams and representatives from the Al-Noor and Linwood mosques, and the Muslim Association of Canterbury, about how their community is doing 14 months on from the attacks.

The group talked about grief and healing and told the royal how they are supporting their community amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand during Friday prayer on March 15, 2019 claimed 51 lives.

The 37-year-old royal had visited the victims of the attack and their families in New Zealand last year in April.

Prince William finished the call by saying “I’m really proud of all of you, the whole community and the New Zealand Government for how you have all dealt with such an atrocity.”

“I only hope that it’s been a year now and acknowledgement memorial of attacks go on at some point that Covid-19 has delayed and I only hope that brings further healing for all of you.”

“But I stand here ready to help in any way I can. If there is more than needs to be done don’t hesitate to reach out,” he reassured those affected by the attack.

