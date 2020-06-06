The Duke of Cambridge Prince William has revealed that he has been anonymously volunteering for a mental crisis hotline during the coronavirus lockdown.

The royal has been secretly assisting people struggling with mental health issues by lending his services as a volunteer to Shout, the United Kingdom’s first 24/7 crisis text line that launched in May 2019.

“I’m going to share a little secret with you guys, I’m actually on the platform volunteering,” Prince William told Shout team members during the video call that took place last month.

Those texting the round-the-clock service would not know they are talking to a member of the Royal Family as the royal uses a pseudonym on the platform like other volunteers.

Kensington Palace announced that Duchess Kate Middleton has also been volunteering to help with “check in and chat” calls for those who are self-isolating or vulnerable.

The Cambridges and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped to launch the service in 2019 with a £3 million investment from The Royal Foundation.

Prince William has been quite vocal about mental health issues. He launched the website Mental Health at Work in 2018 as well.

