Prince William steals spotlight in traditional Sherwani at Royal dinner

Duke of Cambridge Prince William stole spotlight donning a traditional sherwani for the reception at Pakistan’s National Monument on the second-leg of the five-day royal tour.

The royal couple arrived in a colourful rickshaw on Tuesday night for the royal reception hosted by the British High Commissioner to Pakistan in Islamabad.

While Duchess Kate dazzled in a floor-length head-to-toe sequinned, emerald green gown with a matching fringed scarf by Jenny Packham. It was Prince William who let the light shine on him by donning a traditional green sherwani by Pakistani designer Nauman Arfeen.

He paired it up with British shoes—black evening slippers by Arthur Sleep, a men’s and women’s luxury footwear label.

Kate Middleton honoured local designers as she wore gold statement earrings from South Asian luxury couture label Onitaa, sourced from Pakistan.

The colour-coordinated royal couple impressed everyone with their eye-catching outfits, as they met the great and the good of Pakistan society. The country’s music and culture were celebrated at the dinner.

