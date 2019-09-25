Princess Diana was paranoid about her car before fatal accident, reveals podcast

A podcast claims that Princess Diana was paranoid about her car ahead of a fatal accident that took away her life in 1997.

Former detective Colin McLaren revealed in the 12-part audio documentary “Fatal Voyage: Diana Case Solved” that she had a grim feeling of a possible car crash.

“What seemed horribly eerie with the benefit of hindsight, [Diana] was most paranoid about her car,” claimed McLaren.

The podcast follows the British royal’s life in the final months before she couldn’t sustain injuries in the traffic collision and died at the age of 36.

It includes interviews of those who met Diana over the years, as well as retired crime scene detectives, forensic pathologists and other royal insiders.

Her former bodyguard Ken Wharfe recalled Diana was worried about getting on the road. “She said to me, ‘I can be killed in a car accident. I said, ‘Do we not every Friday night see an accident somewhere on the N4? So it’s possible we could be involved in an accident.”

Covering the royal family since 80’s, Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, said on the podcast she was also aware of the Princess’ concerns.

“But I really did believe, genuinely, believe that someone was going to tamper with my car. I really believed that. I was too much of a problem. They wanted to get rid of me.”

These were Diana’s words while they were in the sitting room of the Kensington Palace.

She even asked her staff to check the vehicles and ensure safety, alleged Diana’s royal butler, Paul Burrell.

Princess Diana was even more cautious of her security after her marriage broke off with Prince Charles. She was convinced the system wanted to get rid of her.

