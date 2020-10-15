Princess Diana joins ‘The Crown’ Season 4

“The Crown” Season 4 trailer dropped on Tuesday, giving fans of the award-winning television drama series about Britain’s royal family their first glimpse of Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

The Crown Season 4 will start streaming on Netflix Nov. 15, 2020. Oscar Olivia Colman continues to play the queen. The series will cover the years in which Diana meets with and eventually marries Prince Charles.

A few of the other returning cast members include Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

Meanwhile, Emma Corrin is set to make her debut as Princess Diana. And Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher, the British Prime Minister.

A week ago, the makers shared with fans the first glimpse of Princess Diana’s wedding dress

The dress was designed by Emmy award-winning Amy Roberts who emulated the late princess’ original outfit without creating an exact copy.

