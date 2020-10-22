New documentary details Princess Diana’s “hatred” for Prince Charles

A new documentary about Princess Diana has quite some explosive revelations about her rocky marriage to Britain’s Prince Charles and her bombshell 1995 interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir, reported Daily Mail.

Diana: The Truth Behind the Interview details Diana’s conversations with former Daily Telegraph editor Sir Max Hastings right before she went on to lay her grievances bare with Bashir. These details are only just seeing the light of day as Hastings reportedly declined to publish them at the time to “keep a lid” on the brewing royal scandal.

According to details in the documentary, Diana talked to Hastings about three months prior to the fateful interview with Bashir, which many regard as the beginning of the end for the princess. “I spent the best part of a couple of hours with Diana and she put on a wonderful show. It was absolutely gripping stuff,” said Hastings, sharing how she drove to Berkshire to meet him and “was terribly anxious” for her side to come out.

“It became clear first of all how much she hated Charles… yes, she did hate Charles. When I said ‘were there ever happy times?’, she said ‘no, the marriage was hell from day one’,” he revealed.

Not only that, but the documentary also alleges that Diana wanted her son to succeed the throne instead of Charles who is next in line. “She said that all she cared about was William’s succession to the throne and she said to me, quite explicitly, ‘I don’t think Charles can do it’. The outcome she wanted to see was for Charles to stand aside as heir… and for William to occupy the throne,” recalled Hastings.

The documentary, which will air on Channel Four in the UK on Thursday, also alleges that Bashir secured his bombshell interview with Diana after showing fake bank statements to Earl Spencer.

A BBC spokesman called the suggestion of criminal activity a “serious allegation” and dismissed it, saying, “A handwritten note from Princess Diana attested to the fact the princess had not seen the ‘mocked-up’ bank statements and that they played no part in her decision to give the interview.”

“Bashir himself is seriously unwell with Covid-related complications and we cannot put any of these questions to him,” they added.

Comments

comments