Little boy thinks he’s ‘the reincarnation of Princess Diana’

This four-year-old boy, Billy, claims that he is the reincarnation of the late Princess Diana and remember details from her life.

Billy is a son of an Australian TV presenter David Campbell who is the father of three revealed that the young boy telling something unusual to him.

The 45-year-old parent-of-three recounted the chilling tale in a column for Stellar Magazine, which he described as the “weirdest” thing he’d ever written, Mirror.co.uk reported.

He begins by saying that his youngest son first started talking about the famous royal at the age of just two, with the toddler pointing to an image of her on a card and exclaiming, “Look, it’s me when I was a princess.”

Despite not having been taught anything about the royals, Billy’s strange comments continued and included one incident where he told his family about having a brother named John (Princess Diana’s brother John died before she was born) and another where he mentioned his two ‘boys’ – i.e. William and Harry.

“He started to refer to his two ‘boys’,” recalls David. “When asked what boys, our then three-year-old would say his ‘sons’. Ok… strange, but sure, mate.”

And if that weren’t enough, the youngster also managed to accurately describe what Balmoral, the Queen’s favourite residence, looked like – without ever having seen it for himself.

“To a Scottish friend of ours, he claimed when he was Princess Diana he used to go to a castle in that kilted wonderland. He described the castle as having ‘unicorns on it’ and was called Balmoral,” the dad said.

“The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland and there are unicorns on the walls, how does he know this??? ”

The boy’s most recent comment is perhaps the most shocking of all though – as he appears to discuss Diana’s passing.

“Lisa showed him another photo of Diana,” adds David. “‘Billy said: ‘There’s me as a princess. Then one day the sirens came and I wasn’t a princess anymore.'”

Princess Diana was married to Prince Charles between 1981 and 1996, they shared two sons.

Tragically she was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31 August 1997.

