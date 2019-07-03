Hollywood actor Kevin Costner revealed that a sequel to The Bodyguard starring Princess Diana was almost confirmed but couldn’t happen due to her death.

He said that the first script came a day before Diana was killed in a car crash on August 31, 1997.

In an interview to PeopleTV, Costner shared that Diana was interested to take up her first acting role and producers were eager to get her on board for the project.

“The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2,” he said, with Diana taking on a role “in the same kind of capacity as Whitney. Nobody really knew that for about a year.”

The 64-year-old actor said he discussed the details with the late Princess of Wales on phone. “I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, ‘Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?’” Costner recalled. “She said it in a very respectful … she was a little nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that OK too.’”

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson initiated the talks. “Sarah was really important,” the actor said. “I always respect Sarah because she’s the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana. And she never said, ‘Well, what about me? I’m a princess too.’ She was just so supportive of the idea.”

Costner revealed the details of the project for the first time in 2012 . The plot was likely to have his character protect Diana from stalkers and paparazzi before their relationship turned romantic, he explained.

Ninety’s hit The Bodyguard was the second-highest grossing film of 1992 featuring Whitney Houston as the female lead.

Comments

comments