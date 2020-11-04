Prisoner release: JPP lauds gov efforts in retrieving imprisoned expats

ISLAMABAD: Marking a milestone in its bid to release Pakistani expats imprisoned in foreign jails, the government has retrieved on Wednesday 44 Pakistani inmates jailed in Sri Lanka, ARY News reported.

After languishing in Sri Lankan jails for seven years, the government lobbying has been able to recover 44 Pakistani expatriates.

H.E. Maj Gen bade farewell to prisoners at the airport. While addressing them at the airport, H.E. advised them to refrain from any crimes in future so as to lead a better life with their loved ones once they reach Pakistan.

All 44 released Pakistani citizens have returned home via a special flight from Colombia.

Pakistani High Commission to Colombo on their Twitter handle shared the update with a message to erstwhile prisoners advising them to refrain from criminal activities in the future.

The prisoners were very happy to go back & committed to lead productive life once they were out of the prison. The prisoners thanked the Pakistan High Commission for all the help extended throughout their long & technical repatriation process

After the two countries signed an agreement back in 2004, it is the first incident of prisoner release ever since. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Syed Zulfi Bukhari had written to Colombia for the release of Pakistani expatriates serving jail terms in the country.

The now released inmates will be reunited with their families awaiting their return in the hometown.

Justice Project Pakistan, an NGO to protect prisoner rights, has welcomed the efforts of SAPM Bukhari which translated in the release of said Pakistani inmates in Sri Lankan jails.

44 Pakistani prisoners from Sri Lanka have returned home and will now serve their remaining sentences here where their families will be able to visit them.

In a thread of tweets, the JPP issued its press statement commending the development.

