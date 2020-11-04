Web Analytics
Prisoner release: JPP lauds gov efforts in retrieving imprisoned expats

ISLAMABAD: Marking a milestone in its bid to release Pakistani expats imprisoned in foreign jails, the government has retrieved on Wednesday 44 Pakistani inmates jailed in Sri Lanka, ARY News reported.

After languishing in Sri Lankan jails for seven years, the government lobbying has been able to recover 44 Pakistani expatriates.

All 44 released Pakistani citizens have returned home via a special flight from Colombia.

Pakistani High Commission to Colombo on their Twitter handle shared the update with a message to erstwhile prisoners advising them to refrain from criminal activities in the future.

After the two countries signed an agreement back in 2004, it is the first incident of prisoner release ever since. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Syed Zulfi Bukhari had written to Colombia for the release of Pakistani expatriates serving jail terms in the country.

The now released inmates will be reunited with their families awaiting their return in the hometown.

Justice Project Pakistan, an NGO to protect prisoner rights, has welcomed the efforts of SAPM Bukhari which translated in the release of said Pakistani inmates in Sri Lankan jails.

In a thread of tweets, the JPP issued its press statement commending the development.

