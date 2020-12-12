Private airline announces free ticket for passenger travelling with coffin

KARACHI: A recently launched private airline -AirSial- has announced to provide free of cost travelling to a passenger accompanying the coffin of a loved one, ARY NEWS reported.

It has become the first airline to provide a free ticket to travelers as some other airlines only provide free transport of coffin.

The airline said that it would provide a free ticket to a member of the family, travelling with the coffin.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a new private airline, AirSial, in Sialkot on Wednesday.

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, the premier’s special assistant on youth affairs Usman Dar, adviser on commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood, and others, he cut the ribbon to launch the airline.

With the current fleet of three Airbus A320-200, AirSial would operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar.

During his day-long visit, the prime minister would meet the business community besides launching various development projects worth Rs 17 billion under Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Program.

