Private airline’s inaugural international flight cancelled due to technical fault

KARACHI: The first international flight of the privately-owned Pakistani airline SereneAir was cancelled on Tuesday after a technical fault was discovered, ARY News reported.

“We regret to inform you that flight ER-703 scheduled to take off on March 16 to Sharjah from Islamabad has been cancelled due to operational reasons,” the airliner announced in a post.

Dear Passengers, #SereneAir flight ER 703 will now depart on 17th March 2021, 0155 hours from #Islamabad to #Sharjah. pic.twitter.com/6ifxmR7g0R — SereneAir (@SereneAirPak) March 16, 2021

However, the same flight ER-703 will now depart on Wednesday at 1:55 pm.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held before the launch of international flight operations by the private airline.

SereneAir, a privately owned Pakistani airline had announced the launch of international flight operations from Tuesday after getting permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The permission was given by the Aviation Division after getting approval from the federal cabinet.

Read More: Private airline inducts two Airbus-A330 aircraft to its fleet

Separately, the airline had obtained two new modern Airbus-330 aircraft for international flights.

SereneAir last week had announced to add two new modern Airbus planes to its fleet by March 25. With the addition of two new airbuses, the total number of Airbus A-330 will become three.

The new airbuses are equipped with all standard level facilities.

Comments

comments