Private airline announces reduction in fares for domestic flights  

ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a private airline on Wednesday announced to slash fares for domestic flights, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the private airline, Airblue, announced reduction on domestic routes. “The one-way fare from Karachi to Islamabad and from Karachi to Lahore has been fixed at Rs7,889,” said a spokesperson of the airline.

“Passengers will also be allowed to carry 7 kilogramme (kg) of hand luggage.”

Earlier on July 6, in a step to facilitate its customers, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had announced further reduction in its fares on domestic routes with immediate effect.

According to PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier had fixed Rs 9,572 for one-way ticket for any local destination, including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

The new fares will come into effect from that day, said the spokesperson. He had maintained that the passengers were allowed to carry had luggage upto 7 kilogram.

