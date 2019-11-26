Add private doctors to medical board treating Zardari, demands Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday demanded of the federal government to include private doctors in the medical board treating his ailing father Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference following the all parties conference, Bilawal Bhutto said that his father was ill since long and his health condition was worsening day by day. The PPP chairman hoped that the Supreme Court will soon hear their plea.

He lashed out at the government for shifting his father’s case from Sindh to Rawalpindi and demanded free and fair elections in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stressed the need to resolve public issues and ongoing ‘political crisis’ in the country.

He said that all the opposition parties, in the APC, agreed that midterm elections was the solution of all the issues. Fazlur Rehman said that they will not compromise on their demand for midterm elections.

Earlier on November 25, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had accepted an invitation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman for attending the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) scheduled to be held on Tuesday.

PPP spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar had said Bilawal will himself attend the opposition parties’ multi-party moot.

