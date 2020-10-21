Sindh govt to bear medical treatment expenses for Karachi blast patients

KARACHI: The health department of Sindh government has announced on Wednesday to bear the expenses of medical treatment administered to those injured in Karachi building blast today, ARY News reported.

Department of Health, in a notification released earlier today, has announced it will recompense the private hospital wherein the wounded were brought after the explosion occurred.

The department in its letter addressed to a private hospital, in the wake of the building blast which according to initial Bomb Disposable Squad investigations is attributable to gas leakage, has directed the hospital management to provide medical treatment to the people who sustained injuries.

In its letter, the department said the health minister of the province has issued these directives and instructed the police surgeons to constitute teams of Medico-Legal Officers for preparing official certificates for those injured in the blast.

It is told to hospital management, in the letter by the department, that after the treatment is completed to those injured, the hospital may submit the bills to the government health department for payment processing.

Earlier today a massive blast in rattled Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area which resulted in the death of five people and injuries to more than a dozen.

Following the blast the BDS, citing an initial investigation, said that it couldn’t find any evidence from the spot which could suggest that the explosion was caused by explosive material.

The incident took place in a building near Abul Hassan Asfahani road, leaving a portion of the four-storey building to collapse. The loud blast rocked the area in the morning while the impact of the explosion shattered windowpanes of the nearby buildings, according to witnesses.

Among 20 injured about eight people are said to be in a precarious condition. A traffic police official, who was on duty at the road, has also suffered severe injuries.

