KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani on Thursday said that private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in the province are facing shortage of beds, ARY NEWS reported.

“It is a reality that these hospitals are facing a shortage of beds as they treat COVID-19 patients,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play.

He, however, said that beds and other facilities are still available in some government hospitals.

Saeed Ghani further said that information on health facilities for treatment of a COVID-19 patient could be acquired from government helpline-1025 and 1021.

The provincial minister further warned businesses in Karachi against violating SOPs devised to tackle coronavirus pandemic and said that they had sealed several markets in Karachi over violations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho on Thursday said that the novel coronavirus situation in Sindh is now out of anyone’s control. The health minister said that the dangerous pathogen infection has now exceeded levels of danger that were predicted. Azra Pechuho also confessed that the province lacked means and resources to take further care of coronavirus patients. Read more: Coronavirus: Doctors call for imposition of health emergency in Sindh Dr Azra Fazl Pechuho earlier on May 25 appealed coronavirus patients who recovered from the infection to donate blood plasma. In her appeal, Health Minister Dr Azra said that there is an alarming increase in the number of critical patients admitted to hospitals.

