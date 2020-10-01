Islamabad-bound flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A private airline’s plane had to make an emergency landing at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, minutes after it left for Islamabad, owing to a technical fault, ARY NEW reported on Thursday.

According to details, the passenger flight of a private airline took off from Karachi but was called back immediately after a technical fault was reported in it.

The plane following the directives of the air traffic controller safely landed at the Karachi airport. The passengers were initially shifted to the airport lounge while following the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

According to sources privy to details, the technical fault was later rectified and the passengers were allowed to travel from another flight.

READ: Quetta-bound PIA flight cancelled after developing technical fault

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight 8303 was en-route to Karachi from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore in Pakistan. On 22 May 2020, the Airbus A320 had crashed in model colony moments shy from its landing.

Of the 91 passengers and 8 crew onboard the aircraft (99 total onboard), 97 were killed, and two passengers survived with injuries.

Eight people on the ground were also injured in the accident, and one of them later died from their injuries. Zubair is one of only two victims to have survived the unfortunate Friday’s fatal crash with the only other survivor being Zafar Masud, a bank executive of the Bank of Punjab.

Comments

comments