ISLAMABAD: The private schools’ association has announced to reopen education centres from January 11 without waiting for an order by the government regarding the resumption of regular classes, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After concluding its session today, the private schools’ association made an announcement to resume regular classes at the educational institutions across the country from January 11 prior to the review meeting of the federal government for taking a final decision.

The association’s officials said in a statement that the academic sessions will be resumed without waiting for any orders issued by the government. They added that the strategy for reopening schools will be finalised soon.

The statement from the administrations of private schools came forth amid the consistent rise in the number in COVID-19 infections and mortality rate.

Earlier in November, the federal government had announced the closure of all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to the spread of COVID infections during its second wave in the country.

Shafqat Mahmood, while addressing an important press conference alongside Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, had announced that “all educational institutions will remain closed across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24 and winter vacations will be started from December 25 to January 10.

The federal education minister had expressed hopes that the educational institutions will be reopened from January 11 after witnessing improvements in the pandemic’s situation, however, he added that the situation will be reviewed in the first week of January 2021.

