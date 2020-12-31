ISLAMABAD: The Private Schools Supreme Council announced on Thursday its decision to reopen educational institutions from January 11, reported ARY News.

Addressing a press conference, office-bearers of the council demanded that the government announce the reopening of schools from January 11. Even if it doesn’t do so, they said they will reopen schools on that date under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood will be chairing an inter-provincial education ministers conference on Jan 4 to decide whether or not educational institutions be reopened from January 11.

On November 23, the federal government had announced to shut all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

“It has been decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will start from December 25 to January 10,” Shafqat Mahmood had announced at a press conference after a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers.

