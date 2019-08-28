Private schools to remain closed in Karachi today

KARACHI: All Sindh Private Schools’ Association has announced that the schools will remain closed on Thursday (tomorrow) following heavy rains in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the private schools’ association said that the decision was taken in view of the heavy rainfall in the metropolis. However, there is no statement came for the government schools.

On Wednesday night, the third spell of monsoon rain with strong winds and brought disasters after hit the metropolis as several roads and low-lying areas flooded with rainwater, whereas, the power supplies were suspended due to tripping of around 417 feeders of K-Electric.

The most affected areas include North Karachi, New Karachi, Shadman Town, Buffer Zone, Federal B Area, Nazimabad, Baldia Town, Ittehad Town, Shah Faisal Colony, Green Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Star Gate, Wireless Gate, Al-Falah, Model Colony.

Following the power suspension, all of the areas fell into darkness till final reports.

A spokesperson of K-electric has advised citizens to observe caution and stay away from broken electric wires, electric poles and PMTs.

The power company has also advised citizens to take special care of children and keep them away from electric appliances.

It is pertinent to mention here that the met office predicted rainfall at scattered places on Wednesday (today) in Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Hyderabad divisions in Sindh.

Few heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), said in its weather forecast.

Current rain spell is expected to continue till Friday morning.

Comments

comments