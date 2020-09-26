KARACHI: Private school associations of Karachi have announced on Saturday free schooling up to matriculation for the students who have lost their parents to the global pandemic COVID-19, ARY News reported.

According to the details, private schools who jointly held a press conference in Karachi today announced free tuitions for the pupils whose parents died due to attracting Coronavirus.

Furthermore, the associations have claimed that their school premises with all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place, were more secure for children than the streets and parks where they roamed without caution.

An official from one of the representative groups Shahzad Akhtar, while reiterating free tuitions announcement, said that those parents who have not been able to pay the school fees for the past seven months will be allowed easy instalments. Akhtar however, urged the parents who could afford to pay the fee upfront to do so.

Another Haider Ali in his media address said that private schools endorse the 76-point SOPs laid out for the schools’ management and that they patiently await the SOPs for parents to send their children to schools.

He asserted that the children will be safe in schools and that the school staff will ensure social distancing amongst the kids, adding that the staff training to ensure SOPs is underway. Ali said that school canteens will remain closed and the children will have to bring their lunches and water bottles from home.

Another Syed Tariq Shah noted that without the transfer certificates, no school will extend admissions to children in their schools, indicating the likely step by parents to default on seven-month fees and get their children admissions elsewhere.

Shah said that the kids with COVID-19 symptoms will be sent home without them marked absent and that in such a case, the schools shall not conduct the testing as the government extended these facilities already.

