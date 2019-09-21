LAHORE: Parents take to the street against school fee hikes and blatant disregard of orders by the Supreme Court on the matter, protesters demonstrate in the Liberty Chowk area of the city, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Parents brought their kids along to participate in the protest, parents and the kids held up placards with inscriptions lamenting private school owners and their illegal practices.

Parents demanded that the Supreme Court orders be implemented in letter and spirit and an end to private school hegemony be sought.

Liberty area of the city has observed a traffic jam due to the ongoing protest with hundreds of vehicles stuck and unable to move.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood warned all private schools across the country against raising their tuition fees more than the limit set by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In a news conference on September 13, the minister told that he has asked all provincial governments to keep a check on private schools in this regard and practice their due authority in taking action against such institutions, which were violating the order of the apex court.

