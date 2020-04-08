Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has asked the administration of private schools not to confront the provincial authorities’ decision on basis of reduction in tuition fees amid ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Nasir Hussain Shah, while talking exclusively to ARY News, said private schools should not make the decision to reduce tuition fee up to 20 per cent an ego problem. He also advised the schools not to come face to face against the provincial government on basis of the decision.

On Tuesday, Sindh government had announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools across the province for the months of April and May. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said that the decision was taken in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the province.

While detailing the steps to contain COVID-19, the minister announced to implement tough measures on the upcoming Friday and appealed citizens to remain inside their houses due to lockdown.

He hinted that the government will ease restrictions over mosques and other worship places after April 14 under a new standard operating procedure (SOP).

The minister appealed that citizens to offer special prayers inside their homes during Shab-e-Barat and also avoid to head towards graveyards.

As part of precautionary measures against the spread of novel coronavirus, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar announced that all the graveyards will remain closed on the eve of Shab-e-Barat (tonight).

Talking to journalists, Waseem Akhtar said that the cemeteries which comes under the administrative control of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will remain shut tonight.

He urged the people to follow the safety measures against the deadly virus and offer special prayers (Nawafil and Shabina) at their homes. The mayor said that the decision has been taken in the best interest of the masses.

