KARACHI: Notices to 24 private schools have been served by the Directorate Private Institutions Sindh over violating government’s orders of 20 per cent reduction in school fees, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the directorate, the schools denied to provide 20 per cent wavier in school fees to parents according to the government’s announcement amid coronavirus outbreak.

The schools issued full fees vouchers to the parents.

Last week, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had also asked the administration of private schools not to confront the provincial authorities’ decision on basis of reduction in tuition fees amid ongoing lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Sindh government had announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools across the province for the months of April and May. Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had said that the decision was taken in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the province.

While detailing the steps to contain COVID-19, the minister had announced to implement tough measures to remain inside their houses due to lockdown.

