Private teaching hospitals directed to provide free treatment to COVID-19 patients

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has directed private teaching hospitals to provide free treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The federal government has decided to get the assistance of private teaching hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in view of the rising number of infections.

In letter to private hospitals, IHRA asked the administrations to provide free treatment facilities to half of the patients in compliance with the regulations of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). It said that the teaching hospitals were bound to provide free treatment facility to half of the patients.

The directives asked the administrations to dedicate half of the beds, laboratory services and medicines for the coronavirus patients besides compiling complete records.

The IHRC representatives will inspect the hospitals to scrutinise the patients’ records and start disciplinary action against the hospitals over violations of the regulations. Moreover, such hospitals will face cancellation of registration and fines over violations.

Moreover, a government team headed by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar visited different hospitals in Islamabad and reviewed the arrangements for the COVID-19 patients.

He announced that the federal government will increase more than 2,100 oxygen beds by the end of July, whereas, 189 oxygen beds were being provided to the hospitals right now. The beds will be provided to Poly Clinic, CDA and PIMS hospitals, he added.

Umar said that the infection rate was successfully reduced by imposing smart lockdown in the virus hotspots, however, it was necessary to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He added that more hotspots areas have been spotted in 20 major cities.

