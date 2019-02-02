The movie whose teaser made Priya Prakash Varrier a star is finally being released!

Priya Prakash Varrier, the internet’s ‘wink girl’ announced on Saturday that the movie whose teaser made her internet’s favourite gal in 2018 is finally being released.

“Oru Adaar love is being released on February 14 in various languages with debut actors . We need all your prayers and blessings,” wrote Priya Prakash in a post on her Instagram account.

A 26-second teaser of the movie featuring the song “Manikya Malaraya Poovi” was released last year and a single wink at the end of the teaser made Priya Prakash Varrier internet’s crush as millions shared the clip and later followed her on Instagram and other social media pages.

Later in an interview with an Indian channel, the then 18-year old actress revealed that “Oru Adaar Love” is her first big break as she has only done three short movies before.

About the overnight fame, she said she wasn’t even aware about her clip going viral until her friends told her about it and still doesn’t know how to handle all the attention she is getting on social media.

Last month, the actress also announced her Bollywood debut with a controversial crime thriller “Sridevi Bungalow”.

