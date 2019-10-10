Web Analytics
Priyanka Chopra is not a positive role model: Armeena Khan

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan thinks Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is not a positive role model.

She replied with “Zero power to war mongers. Sorry!” to a tweet featuring The Sky is Pink actor.

A user was quick to call her out saying she is jealous of the Quantico actor.

Responding to him, she said Priyanka is not a positive role model.

“Dude, I swear to God. I WISH there was something to be jealous of. I wish! If she was Angelina Jolie or Aishwarya Rai THEN you could’ve said something to me but honestly, she’s not a positive role model nor is as big as you think she is,” she wrote.

The Canadian-Pakistani starlet is quite vocal about Kashmir issue. Earlier in August, she submitted an ‘open letter’ to United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) against Priyanka Chopra’s pro-war comments. She urged them to strip the actor of her ambassadorship.

