Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra received a lot of criticism on social media after she herself and her husband posted in favour of the #BlackLivesMatter movement amid protest against black American George Floyd’s killing.

As the ‘Quantico’ actress took to Instagram on May 29 to condemn George Floyd’s killing at the hands of a police officer, a lot of people reminded her in comments that she herself endorsed fairness creams so she has no right to speak on racism.

Those commenting also reminded her that minorities are being slaughtered in her own country but she only found out time to condemn racism in US.

“Hey Priyanka once again, thanks for the utter display of hypocrisy on ur end!! Minorities in India being slaughtered each day, with increasing totalitarian power and you decide to speak up to appease the western audience. We get that we’re here for love, but love shouldn’t come whenever its convenient. It must fought for. I’ll never be done venting, miss exotic. Sorry, miss jonas now, since the desi tags clearly didnt stay well,” wrote one user Taniya Siddiqui.

“Aren’t you the one who shamelessly encouraged a nuclear war few months ago? SHUT UP PLEASE,” wrote another.

As her husband Nick Jonas too tweeted about the issue today and announced that he and his wife are donating to Equal Justice Initiative and the ACLU in their ‘first steps’ to combat racism, a lot of people commented to remind him that Priyanka endorsed fairness creams and some claimed that Priyanka supported war between Pakistan and India.

The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say “I’m not racist”. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @ACLU. — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) June 3, 2020

Here are some of the responses.

This your wife pic.twitter.com/HPeE601EFQ — Mercy Adams (@LittleMzMercy) June 4, 2020

Was pri’s “heart heavy” before or after she promoted skin lightening creams? Was it “heavy” when she watched Muslims get lynched in her own country & said nothing? What about the time when you invited a fascist to your wedding? It seems like her heart is doing just fine. — Amsi (@thisisamsi) June 3, 2020

About George Floyd, EJI and ACLU

The May 25 death of George Floyd — who had been accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill — has ignited protests across the United States over systemic racism and police brutality.

A police officer forcefully pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground, choking him until he could no longer speak. A video of the incident shows Floyd crying out “I can’t breathe” and begging for help before losing consciousness and being put on a stretcher. He was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.

The Equal Justice Initiative is a non-profit organization, based in Montgomery, Alabama, that provides legal representation to prisoners who may have been wrongly convicted of crimes, poor prisoners without effective representation, and others who may have been denied a fair trial.

The American Civil Liberties Union is a nonprofit organization founded in 1920 “to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person in this country by the Constitution and laws of the United States”.

