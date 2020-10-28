Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to star alongside five-time Grammy Award winner Celine Dion in Screen Gems’ upcoming romantic drama, reported Deadline.

According to reports, the tentatively titled Text For You will also star Outlander’s Sam Heughan, and will be helmed by Grace is Gone director Jim Strouse who has also penned the screenplay himself. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein will be producing the flick.

Inspired by the 2016 German hit SMS Fur Dich, the film focuses on a woman who starts to send romantic texts to her deceased fiance’s old cell.

As it so happens, the number gets reassigned to another man going through a similar heartbreak. The two meet and sparks fly but they can’t seem to put the past behind them. In the English remake, however, Dion’s music influences them to take another chance, Deadline reported.

Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to announce the news to her fans as well. “So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour,” she said.

Chopra Jonas seems to be having quite the year despite a global pandemic, having signed onto several big Hollywood flicks, including Lana Wachowski’s Matrix 4, Russo Brother’s Citadel, Netflix’s adaptation of The White Tiger, and Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes.

On the other hand, her co-star Heughan has the recent action comic book movie, Bloodshot alongside Vin Diesel to his credit.

Comments

comments