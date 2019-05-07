Met Gala is all about weird costumes and getup, but Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra took the notion of weirdness to a whole new level with her ‘scare crow’ inspired look on Monday.

As per Indian Express, this year, Chopra and Nick Jonas returned to the Met Gala as a newly wed couple. It is the same event where they first appeared together two years ago when the rumors of their relation were circulating everywhere.

Appearing for the third consecutive Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute Benefit, the Quantico actress walked the pink carpet in a Dior gown from its Spring 2018 collection for fashion’s big night.

As the gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion”, Chopra donned an outlandish silver gown with a thigh-high-slit.

The quirky gown was covered with pink and yellow feathery flowing cape.

Nevertheless, the highlight of her look was her make-up and hairdo. The dramatic short curly hairstyle with silver-frosted brows and lashes, raspberry eyeshadow and lips, was one peculiar look. Not to forget that silver cage crown which was resting over her messy hairdo.

After this sheer bizarre look, how could people spare Priyanka without making some hilarious memes?

Some are legit in comparing her with a scare crow.

While others are calling her a “Tatya Bichoo” – a scary doll of the Bollywood movies.

Few have more interesting interpretations of her look.

