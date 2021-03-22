Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas’ age concerned her

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make for one serious power couple, however, in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Pee-Cee revealed that she didn’t take her now-husband seriously at first, reported NDTV.

Sitting down with Oprah for the latest episode of her show Super Soul, Priyanka opened up about courting Nick, who is 10 years her junior. “I did really judge the book by its cover,” she said, sharing how apprehensive she was when she first started talking to the Jealous singer.

“I honestly didn’t take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s… I don’t know if that’s something he would want to do,” she said.

However, those thoughts quickly changed when she finally met him in person. “Nothing surprised me more than him,” said Priyanka, adding, “He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams.”

“Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together.”

She also credited her marriage to someone other than Nick – her mother. “I truly believe that my mom manifested him because that was her marriage. She had a marriage of partnership,” revealed the Quantico actor.

“They worked together, they lived together, they built a home together, they built a life together in equal partnership. And I saw that growing up. And I am just amazed that I found exactly what I grew up with, with Nick. I just kind of swept. I let it happen,” she added.

