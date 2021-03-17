Priyanka Chopra defends Oscar nomination gig with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra, late on Tuesday, slammed an Australian reporter who questioned if she and her husband Nick Jonas were qualified enough to announce the Oscar nominations on Monday.

Australian reporter Peter Ford took to Twitter on Monday to raise questions about Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas’ film credentials after they served as the official announcers for the 93rd Oscars nominations.

“No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” he had tweeted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The tweet was met with considerable backlash by fans of the couple before the Quantico star herself entered the ring to settle the debate. “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration,” she said.

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

She attached a video scrolling through her film credits on IMDb; she currently boasts 78 credits on her page. Ford’s tweet has since been deleted.

Chopra also has numerous production credits to her name, the most recent being the critically acclaimed The White Tiger, which has picked up nominations at the BAFTAs and Oscars this year.

Comments

comments