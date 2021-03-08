Priyanka Chopra set to open restaurant in New York City

After acting, singing, producing, and penning a memoir, Priyanka Chopra is now trying her hand at running a restaurant.

The 38-year-old Quantico star announced her latest venture on Instagram – an Indian restaurant in NYC named Sona. “I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into,” she wrote.

Chopra shared that the kitchen will be helmed by Indian chef Hari Nayak, “who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country.”

The restaurant will be operational later this month, revealed Chopra, who also shared that the endeavor would not have materialized without the help of her friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin.

According to the pictures shared, the project had been envisioned in 2019 and had been in the pipeline since. “The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become SONA,” wrote Chopra.

Apart from launching a restaurant, the actor has been busy promoting her latest book, a memoir titled Unfinished, along with the release of her latest flick The White Tiger earlier in January.

