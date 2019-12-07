Web Analytics
Priyanka Chopra called out for winning UNICEF Humanitarian Award

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic work as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights.

She was honoured with the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball event on Wednesday. It was also attended by her mother Madhu Chopra.

However, people have called out UNICEF for awarding the actress who had praised the Indian army earlier when tensions were rife between the two neighbouring countries.

People took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

Pakistan/South Asia Amnesty International campaigner, Rimmel Mohydin, slammed Priyanka Chopra for winning awards by bullying and patronizing women. She is referring to when a Pakistani-American woman, Ayesha Malik confronted Priyanka at an event for allegedly encouraging India-Pakistan nuclear war.

Another user called her a “war monger.”

Some users believe people who endorse war should not be given humanitarian awards.

Priyanka Chopra received global outrage then for promoting war-sentiment in the name of patriotism. Many people including celebrities urged UNICEF to strip the actor of her ambassadorship following her remarks.

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan even submitted an ‘open letter’ to UNICEF in August against Priyanka’s pro-war comments. The organisation promised to investigate the matter and clarify their position.

