Priyanka Chopra gets her dog, a jacket worth INR 40,000!

Following an exotic, grand trip into the Caribbean alongside her better half, Nick Jonas, the astoundingly surreal, Priyanka Chopra has arrived at her second home in Los Angeles.

The starlet is recently spending some me-time with her gorgeous dog, Diana Chopra, working on her own Youtube channel. She has taken to Instagram a few days back, posting photos of her cute pooch, Diana.

One of the photo depicts, the cutie, donned in a beautiful and precise tri-colored hoodie jacket, laying down all comfy over the fluffy carpet because of the utterly cold weather in LA with a caption, “Hot dog on a cold day.”

The little dog has been styled by Priyanka’s stylist, Mimi Curtell, perhaps because she doesn’t want any compromises with the styling of her dog, just like herself.

However, the astonishing news is not Priyanka’s dog having the stylist of her own, but the amount she has spent to get the jacket for her dog. On the official website, this cute, little, warm and cozy jacket costs about $560 which makes approximately a whopping INR 40,000 meaning PKR 78,000. Don’t believe us? Have a look for yourself!

Ever thought about a dog having perks of that standing? How much do you love your pet? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

