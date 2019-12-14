Never have been, never will be pro-war: Priyanka Chopra

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has finally responded to her pro-war comments controversy.

In August, Priyanka Chopra tweeted “Jai Hind! #IndianArmedForces when tensions were at an all-time high between two nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan and India. She was called out for warmongering.

Later, she was confronted for her controversial tweet by a Pakistani-American woman, Ayesha Malik at an event in Los Angeles.

In a recent interview with Daily Beast, the actress reacted to accusations that she is “encouraging nuclear war” for the first time.

“It was unfortunate what happened, and… I never have been, never was, and never will be pro-war and that is in my statement itself. My work for all of these years is a testament to that, and I don’t feel I need to keep regurgitating it,” she said.

It seems like the Baywatch actor finally understands the influence she has and the responsibility which comes with it.

“I feel that influence is an extremely important power, and it has a lot of responsibility that comes with it,” she said.

“It doesn’t have the responsibility that heads of states might have, because obviously we are not lawmakers or we cannot change those things, but we can influence, and I have always hoped to be able to use my influence in terms of philanthropy, and creativity in the arts, and to be able to, if I have opinions as a citizen, be able to speak about my opinions, and be able to give people perspective that they might not have seen because of my travels,” she added.

Let’s hope the actress will be more careful with her words next time.

